Want to be more involved at the center? Come to our next meeting: May 21st at 7:00 p.m. in the ACT Library. Snacks and childcare will be provided.
Making a difference, one student at a time.
Life is full of surprises - but that not all those surprises are bad. Beverly realized this when her daughter, Shannon, gained the confidence and the ability to read out loud. For parents like you, like Beverly and many others, Achievement Center of Texas is definitely a good surprise.
Make Monthly Donations
Sign up to donate an amount of your choosing every month. Your donations help our students be all that they can be by providing us with the supplies needed to discover their unique, individual talents.
Our History
1977
October 12th, Garland Association of Retarded Children opens its doors as a home-based day care center and after-school and summer program for children with special needs. The Reverend Michael Haynes, father of a child with disabilities, offered this group the use of the Sunday School building of the St. Paul United Methodist Church.
1987
Marilynne Serie became the Executive Director on January 19th.
1990
The program at the center moved from part-time to full-time services
1992
The center was named “Best of Texas” by the Corporate Child Development Fund in Austin.
1993
The Mayor of the City of Garland, Bob Smith, offered the Achievement Center space at Granger Recreation Center where the center held classes for nine years. Due to the very different disabilities of the students and the fact that not all the students were children, the Executive Director, Marilynne Serie, changed the name of the center to The Achievement Center of Texas.
1994
The ACT student enrollment doubles.
2003
Achievement Center of Texas moved into its current location at 2950 North Shiloh Road in Garland on February 3rd.
2012
The Therapy Room was transformed into another classroom to accommodate our growing population, and the Sensory Motor Training Lab was designed and built in its place.
2014
Milo, a two-foot tall robot that assists people with Autism, made the center his home.
2016
The center altered its name another time, dropping the “The” in its title and becoming simply Achievement Center of Texas (ACT).
2017
Executive Director Marilynne Serie passed the baton over to Andrew Mlcak, who now serves as Executive Director. ACT celebrated its 40th anniversary on October 12th.